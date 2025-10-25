Kristen Bell shocked THIS celebrity's kid hates Elsa from 'Frozen'

Andy Cohen tells Kristen Bell his son hates Elsa from 'Frozen'

Andy Cohen told Frozen star Kristen Bell about his son’s brutally honest take on Elsa.

Cohen interviewed Bell, who played Anna in the beloved film, on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Friday, October 24, and told her that his son Benjamin loathes Elsa.

"My son hates Elsa so much," Cohen said. "He is the biggest Anna fan. Like it is so clear to him that Elsa is horrible."

Frozen follows sisters Princess Elsa and Princess Anna. Elsa, the older sister, is born with the ability to produce ice. When she accidentally nearly kills Anna in their childhood, she locks herself away to protect her sister.

Meanwhile, Bell was shocked to hear that the six-year-old hates Elsa, who is usually the favourite of kids, especially girls.

"Never heard those words," the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star confessed.

The Nobody Wants This star was confused as to why Benjamin considers Elsa horrible.

"Wait, why is she horrible?" Bell asked, but Cohen dropped the subject and began the interview.

Bell has previously shared that her daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10, aren't that into Frozen.

"They certainly appreciate it in the fact that they can go to college because of it, but they’re not part of the Frozen phenomenon," Bell told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

"Because kids are meant to make you feel grounded and they are meant to reject things their parents are involved in. Even if they secretly liked it, they would never tell me," she added.

