'Barbie' star set to take on one of her darkest roles yet

Margot Robbie to play villain in new remake

Margot Robbie is reportedly set to take on one of the darkest roles of her career yet.

The Sun reported that the Barbie star is in discussions for Christian Bales' role as part time serial killer Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

A film source told the outlet, "A remake of American Psycho is in the works and Margot is in the frame to play a female version of Patrick Bateman."

"Brett’s novel and the film were so controversial and the people working on the remake wanted to twist the narrative by having a female actress take on the lead of Bateman," they added.

Moreover, the tipster shared, "There was a huge backlash about misogyny when the novel came out back in the Nineties."

Noting, "And by having a female killer, it puts a different spin on the crimes. Margot’s career is on fire at the moment."

It is pertinent to mention that Margot Robbie recently wrapped up filming Wuthering Heights, which is set to release in February 2026.