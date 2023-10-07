 
Saturday, October 07, 2023
World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris France July 14, 2023. — Reuters
  • Threat email demands govt to pay 5 billion Indian rupees.
  • Also demands release of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
  • "We will blow up Narendra Modi and Narendra Modi stadium.."

An email threatening to kill Indian Prime Minister Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was received by Mumbai police on Thursday in the midst of the ICC Men's World Cup that India is currently hosting.

The email demanded the Indian government to pay 5 billion Indian rupees and release notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is now detained in Delhi's Mandoli jail, according to Hindustan Times.

The email continued to reveal that the group that sent the email had already organised people to carry out the assaults.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), who reportedly received the threat letter from Europe, subsequently alerted the Mumbai police, according to the police.

“We have received the email from the NIA, which has alerted all concerned agencies in other places as well. We also got the email ID from which the NIA got the email and are trying to trace that as well and prima facie it seems that the mail has come from Europe,” a police officer said.

The police officer noted that they have initiated a manhunt for the sender and will review and step up security at all cricket events, if necessary.

He also suspected the message to be a prank or malicious play by someone sitting in a foreign nation, the report added.

The police officer added that the message appears to be a hoax or mischief played by someone sitting in a foreign country, but they have still launched the manhunt for the sender, and the security of all cricket matches will be reviewed and beefed up if required.

The email sent to the NIA read: “We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium as well if the government fails to pay us ₹500 crore and release Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email."

A case has been already registered against Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who had threatened to attack the World Cup matches. He had even threatened to take revenge for Shaheed Nijar’s assassination three weeks ago.

