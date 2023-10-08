Princess Diana died due to 'minor injury' in 'wrong place,' says doctor

Princess Diana’s death would not have taken place if she had worn a seatbelt.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a 1997 car accident in Paris, had a minor injury that Dr Richard Shepherd claims he has never seen before.

In his book ‘Unnatural Causes,’ which goes on sale on April 18, wrote: "Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don’t believe I’ve seen another. Diana’s was a very small injury – but in the wrong place."

Speaking about the absence of a seatbelt, Diana added: “Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling."

He added: "The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear in a pulmonary vein are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom."