Sunday, October 08, 2023
Princess Diana died due to 'minor injury' in 'wrong place,' says doctor

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Princess Diana’s death would not have taken place if she had worn a seatbelt.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a 1997 car accident in Paris, had a minor injury that Dr Richard Shepherd claims he has never seen before.

In his book ‘Unnatural Causes,’ which goes on sale on April 18, wrote: "Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don’t believe I’ve seen another. Diana’s was a very small injury – but in the wrong place."

Speaking about the absence of a seatbelt, Diana added: “Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling."

He added: "The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear in a pulmonary vein are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom."

