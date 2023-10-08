Julie Bowen wishes Taylor Swift 'was her friend' during 2018 divorce

Julie Bowen recently spoke up in an interview how she wishes Taylor Swift was around for her divorce in 2018.

The Modern Family star gave her statement while talking to People at the Step Up Inspiration Awards.

There she opened up about her former co-star Sofia Vergara and shared that she is “doing well.”

“Sofia has wonderful friends and family around her. She doesn’t need Taylor Swift to take her to a game - she’s good,” Julie joked.

The comment comes after Taylor attended Kansas City Chief’s game against the New York Jets last weekend. She was accompanied by her celeb friends including Sophie Turner, who is currently going through a divorce from Joe Jonas.

The 53-year-old actress added, “I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me.”

In September 2018, Julie filed for divorce from ex-husband Scott Phillips after 13 years of marriage. The pair share three children, Oliver and twins Gustave and John.

People asked her if she is currently dating anyone, to which Julie jokingly replied: “No. No. Nah, I'm seeing three boys and they're terrible dates. They never pay, and they always just stiff me.”