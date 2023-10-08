Meghan Markle’s achieved nothing next to stale Windsor Rich Tea biscuits

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out for having achieved ‘nothing of charitable note’ when compared to the Windsor’s who people think are ‘stale Rich Tea biscuits’.



Accusations such as these have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the Sussexes’ prospective danger to the House of Windsor.

She even started off by saying, “In the days and weeks after Megxit entered the lexicon (and before Covid really took global flight) it looked like Harry and Meghan could and would pose a very real threat to The Firm and the Waleses.”

“The fear was that the latter would come as looking decidedly dull and plodding as they opened youth centres while over in the US the exciting, dashing Sussexes would wholesale steal the show.”

“It looked, back then, like Harry and Meghan were set to establish themselves as the much more interesting, vital and ambitious outpost of the royal family, making the HRHs back in London look decidedly grey and as bland as two stale Rich Tea biscuits.”

Instead “the Sussexes have managed to achieve nothing of any real charitable note on their tod while the Waleses’ big picture initiatives – Earthshot and Early Years – have positioned them as big-picture, blue sky-thinking whizzkids,” she also added before signing off.