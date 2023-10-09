Prince William points out ‘biggest challenge’ of future

Prince William has pointed out the ‘biggest challenge’ in the future and encouraged the young people to think optimistically.



The future king has written the foreword for a new children’s book, The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions to Repair Our Planet.

In the book’s foreword, the Prince encourages young people to think optimistically about the future of our planet.

Prince William writes: “The world we live in today can feel overwhelming but the biggest challenge we face will be making sure we support and celebrate the wins for our planet, large or small, that can make a difference for everyone’s future.”

He shared the book on his official X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “Introducing the @EarthshotPrize children’s book. The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers.”

King Charles elder son further said, “Inspiring young people to become the changemakers of the future and develop solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges.”