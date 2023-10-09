 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William points out ‘biggest challenge’ of future

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Prince William points out ‘biggest challenge’ of future

Prince William has pointed out the ‘biggest challenge’ in the future and encouraged the young people to think optimistically.

The future king has written the foreword for a new children’s book, The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions to Repair Our Planet.

In the book’s foreword, the Prince encourages young people to think optimistically about the future of our planet.

Prince William writes: “The world we live in today can feel overwhelming but the biggest challenge we face will be making sure we support and celebrate the wins for our planet, large or small, that can make a difference for everyone’s future.”

He shared the book on his official X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “Introducing the @EarthshotPrize children’s book. The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers.”

King Charles elder son further said, “Inspiring young people to become the changemakers of the future and develop solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘annoyed’ at ‘dishonest’ Kanye West over his marriage confirmation

Kim Kardashian ‘annoyed’ at ‘dishonest’ Kanye West over his marriage confirmation
Meghan Markle spending more time away from family home?

Meghan Markle spending more time away from family home?
How David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage stood the test of time video

How David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage stood the test of time
Simon Cowell thrashes former BGT judge David Walliams ‘embarrassing’ accusations

Simon Cowell thrashes former BGT judge David Walliams ‘embarrassing’ accusations
Greta Gerwig recalls 'sneaky behavior' during release of 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig recalls 'sneaky behavior' during release of 'Barbie'
Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game
Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More

Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More
Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm video

Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm
Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home

Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home
Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'

Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle'