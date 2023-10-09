Netflix’s list of Top 5 trending horror K Dramas to binge & stream

Netflix has an entire selection of K Dramas that are centered around the horror genre, and are not at all for the faint of heart.

Check all of them out below;

1. All of Us Are Dead:

Synopsis:

All of Us Are Dead is one of Netflix’s highest grossing shows, coming really close to Squid Game.

The show showcases life in Hyosan High School, where kids battle the undead, that are out for their lives.

Trapped in their school building, the children not only have to fend of their lives, but also avoid catching this deadly zombie virus.

Watch the Trailer:





2. The Glory:

Synopsis:

The Glory is another top trending drama that highlights personal trauma, touches on bullying and complete body disfigurement.

In the show, Descendants of the Sun’s Song Hye-kyo suffers horrific instances of abuse from some of the seniors in her school, and ends up concocting an elaborate plan to get revenge, years later.

Watch the Trailer:







3. #Alive:

Synopsis:

#Alive is another show that follows the premise of a zombie virus outbreak, and a gamer is separated from his family, with just a cop of ramen, a water bottle and nothing else.

After almost running out of food, he finds a fellow survivor, who offers him some sustenance and the duo end up going on a perilous journey towards the rooftop, where a helicopter is doing rounds, trying to help survivors.

Watch the Trailer:







4. Kingdom:

Synopsis:

Kingdom is a show based in the Josen dynasty that was in power around the 1600s.

It follows the story of a king’s illegitimate son, whose claim to the throne has come into question. With only his loyal bodyguard by his side, as well as a physicians’ assistant, the future king tries to figure out the cause of a mysterious illness that has taken over the kingdom.

All of this occurs while political intrigues brews under the surface.

Watch the Trailer:







5. Sweet Home:

Synopsis:

Sweet Home tells the story of another mysterious illness that overtakes the general population, turning most of them into otherworldly creatures, with dislocated jaws.

Only tenants from a run-down apartment building find a way to survive, and band together to survive this new world order.

The outcasts of society end up being the only ones safeguarding a sense of humanity and compassion by the end.

Watch the Trailer:









