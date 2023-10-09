Prince William hit with new challenge ahead of major event

Prince William hit with a new challenge to find himself a new personal assistant as the Prince of Wales is set to bid farewell to his long-serving private secretary, Jean-Christophe Gray.



It comes as the King-in-waiting is set to travel to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards in November without his wife Kate Middleton.

According to The Sunday Times, Gray, who had been on secondment from Whitehall, will depart from his role at the palace in the spring of 2024.

Gray, who has an impressive career record, was brought on board by William and Kate in 2021. However, his professional journey includes a history of service in the Treasury.

The Oxford and London School of Economics graduate, had previously served as David Cameron's official spokesperson from 2012 to 2015.

He also contributed his expertise to various chancellors of the exchequer, including Alistair Darling, George Osborne, and Rishi Sunak.

Gary plays the crucial role of being the right hand to William as he has advised the heir to the throne during his transition to becoming the Prince of Wales.

This comes after Duke of Cambridge and Kate recently posted an online advertisement, seeking a "chief executive officer" with specific qualities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales wants "emotionally intelligent" and possesses a "low ego" to oversee the management of their household, the ad read.