Monday, October 09, 2023
Princess Diana died due to ‘tiny’ reason at the ‘wrong place’

Monday, October 09, 2023

File Footage

A pathologist named Dr Shepherd recently touched on the fatal car crash that took Princess Diana’s life.

He broke all of this down in one of his pieces for the Mail on Sunday.

According to the expert, “Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career I don’t believe I’ve seen another. Diana’s was a very small injury – but in the wrong place.”

Later on into his piece, Dr Shepherd later when on to say that the Princess’ death was more so a “classic example” of an “if only.”

For eg, if only Diana were wearing a seat belt, or if only she was in the front seat etc.

But according to the extract, the biggest ‘if only’ was the early hours of the fatal car crash on August 31, 1997.

According to Dr Shepherd, “Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling.”

“The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear in a pulmonary vein are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom.”

For those unversed, Princess Diana wasn’t put into an ambulance immediately, because she seemed stable and was communicating with EMT workers, whoever, internally she was slowly bleeding into her chest, however, as soon as she was, her conscience began dipping in and out.

