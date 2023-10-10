King Charles’ invitation to Prince Andrew ‘riddled’ with hidden intentions

King Charles reportedly has hidden motives for inviting Prince Andrew back into the Royal Family’s fold, pals warn.

These admissions have been shared by a close pal of King Charles.

He broke everything down in one of their interviews with The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes.

In reference to that interview, Mr Sykes said, “A family friend of the King’s [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son.”

While “the extent to which the King has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise.”

“Ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems.”

So “hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan,” Mr Sykes also chimed in to say before signing off.