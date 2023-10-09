‘The Crown’ season 6: Netflix drops teaser and release date

file footage





Netflix has dropped the first trailer and the release date for the sixth and final season of its hit show The Crown.

The trailer, released on Monday, reveals that the highly anticipated last season will grace the platform in two parts. The first four episodes will be released on Nov. 16 and the six episodes that follow will hit the platform on Dec. 14.

The new short trailer pays tribute to all the actresses who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the beloved show. It features Imelda Staunton‘s Queen Elizabeth II walking by fleeting images of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

The latest season of the decades-spanning show will focus on the ‘90s and early 2000s. Fans of the show will be anticipating the new season even more as it is expected to depict events leading up to the tragic passing of Princess Diana, the people’s princess.

Season 6 of The Crown will also feature the beginning of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s romantic involvement during the time they spent at the University of St. Andrews.

Cast for the final season will include Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowle.