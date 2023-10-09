 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ season 6: Netflix drops teaser and release date

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

file footage


Netflix has dropped the first trailer and the release date for the sixth and final season of its hit show The Crown.

The trailer, released on Monday, reveals that the highly anticipated last season will grace the platform in two parts. The first four episodes will be released on Nov. 16 and the six episodes that follow will hit the platform on Dec. 14.

The new short trailer pays tribute to all the actresses who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the beloved show. It features Imelda Staunton‘s Queen Elizabeth II walking by fleeting images of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

The latest season of the decades-spanning show will focus on the ‘90s and early 2000s. Fans of the show will be anticipating the new season even more as it is expected to depict events leading up to the tragic passing of Princess Diana, the people’s princess.

Season 6 of The Crown will also feature the beginning of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s romantic involvement during the time they spent at the University of St. Andrews.

Cast for the final season will include Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowle.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration

'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper return to NYC after weekend getaway

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper return to NYC after weekend getaway

Prince William and Kate's affair in 'The Crown' likely to stir controversy?

Prince William and Kate's affair in 'The Crown' likely to stir controversy?

‘Failed podcasters’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have the ‘door open’

‘Failed podcasters’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have the ‘door open’
King Charles can forgive assault but not the Royal Family’s ‘no. 1 crime’

King Charles can forgive assault but not the Royal Family’s ‘no. 1 crime’
Prince Harry has finally ‘settled’ on a future

Prince Harry has finally ‘settled’ on a future
Top 5 romantic Korean dramas for October 2023: Release date & more

Top 5 romantic Korean dramas for October 2023: Release date & more
Disney swings axe on 'Star Wars' film about Jabba the Hutt

Disney swings axe on 'Star Wars' film about Jabba the Hutt
Prince William and Kate Middleton's viral video leaves people in stitches video

Prince William and Kate Middleton's viral video leaves people in stitches

Prince Harry will never give up ‘hard-fought emancipation’

Prince Harry will never give up ‘hard-fought emancipation’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to sign a deal with audio giant video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to sign a deal with audio giant