WATCH: Mahira Khan all smiles at sparkling musical Mehndi night

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan (centre) and her brother, Hassan Khan, (left) at her Mehndi event. — Instagram/mahirahkhan

As Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan continues to serve her fans with some beautiful bits of her dreamy wedding at a hill station up in the northern areas of Pakistan, the latest to grace the Instagram feed is a video from her Mehndi.



The ace actor wedded her close friend Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony last week, leaving netizens awe-struck with her elegant look as a bride.

Since then, Mahira has been sharing some of the key moments from her wedding festivities.

Today, the newlywed shared some pictures and a video from the musical Mehndi night which took place at the same venue as her wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by close friends and family, Mahira was as stunning as always in her traditional mehndi bride look.

Traditional yet sophisticated, the Maula Jatt actor kept this look minimalist like in her other events. She wore a purple Indian style frock which was embellished with some fancy but light embroidery and paired it with an orange dupatta which was also embroidered and adorned with zari and laces on the borders.

The makeup was almost zero but what beautified her was her jewellery and some strings of motia buds hanging on her hand.



"Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm.. just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah," Mahira mentioned her close friend and movie director Asim Raza in the caption.

Meanwhile, Salim wore a white kurta paired with a same-coloured shawl.

As for the video, it contained multiple clips from the glittering musical event, including the dance performances by friends, family and the bride and groom.

"Pyar aur dosti ka Jashan [celebration of love and friendship]," she captioned the festive video.



Some of the known faces spotted in the video and pictures were Asim Raza, Moomal Sheikh and Shehryar Munawar.