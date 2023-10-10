Jamie Foxx's appearance at Halloween Horror Nights flips the script

Jamie Foxx made an appearance at Universal Studios' creepy theme park this weekend as the iconic actor appeared to be in the mood for late-night scares among monsters.

A picture shared by Universal Studios Hollywood features the actor posing for the photo with costumed actors posing as monsters.

His appearance at Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) set the trend as it changed the way guests are usually treated there.

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual event held at various Universal Studios theme parks during the Halloween season. It's a tradition that combines elements of a theme park visit with the thrill of a haunted house experience.

According to TMZ, most of the time the guests, including celebrities, are followed around and terrorized by the employees costumed as monsters at Halloween Horror Nights.

After Jamie's appearance, most of the famous faces who also swung by Universal Studios' creepy theme park were seen posing with monsters for pictures rather than being terrorized by them.

Other A-listers who enjoyed their evening at HHN include Ariana Madix of Vanderpump fame, former Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, and Nicole Richie.

All these celebrities reportedly got VIP treatment, and it is expected that more stars will hit up HHN in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen whether they will get the same VIP treatment or it'll be the other way around.