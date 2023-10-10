Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday

Travis Barker’s ex wife Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA, has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her son Landon Barker as he turns 20.



Sharing recent and throwback photos with the son, Shanna said, “Im not sure where the time has gone, and I really wish it would slow down..... but Happy 20th Birthday to my handsome and talented son @landonasherbarker!

She further said, “Raising you, knowing you and being your mom has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You have grown into an amazing man, you are kind, patient and so gifted. I can't wait to watch you continue to make amazing music and create even more memories with you.”

“I love you so much. Happy birthday,” Shanna added with numerous heart emojis.

Shanna Moakler shares son Landon with his former husband Travis Barker.



Earlier, Travis Barker also extended love to son on his 20th birthday.