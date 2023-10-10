 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday
Travis Barker’s former wife Shanna Moakler sends love to son on 20th birthday

Travis Barker’s ex wife Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA, has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her son Landon Barker as he turns 20.

Sharing recent and throwback photos with the son, Shanna said, “Im not sure where the time has gone, and I really wish it would slow down..... but Happy 20th Birthday to my handsome and talented son @landonasherbarker!

She further said, “Raising you, knowing you and being your mom has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You have grown into an amazing man, you are kind, patient and so gifted. I can't wait to watch you continue to make amazing music and create even more memories with you.”

“I love you so much. Happy birthday,” Shanna added with numerous heart emojis.

Shanna Moakler shares son Landon with his former husband Travis Barker.

Earlier, Travis Barker also extended love to son on his 20th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website

Meghan, Harry urged to delete Spotify's name from website
Rich Paul allows interviewer to call Adele ‘Mrs. Paul’

Rich Paul allows interviewer to call Adele ‘Mrs. Paul’
Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day video

Kate Middleton wears £359 blazer on Mental Health Day
Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets? video

Ariana Grande gives Dalton Gomez $1M+ not to leak juicy deets?
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham video

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Birmingham
Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna slays with multiple stylish outings in NYC with A$AP Rocky

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?
Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation

Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation
Ryan Reynolds talks parenting with Blake Lively at mental health event

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting with Blake Lively at mental health event

Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look

Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look
Prince Harry receives 'major blow' as case against newspaper delayed till 2025 video

Prince Harry receives 'major blow' as case against newspaper delayed till 2025