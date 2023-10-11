 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles now has ‘men in grey suits’ to keep Prince Harry away

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly found a different stance on Prince Harry, and aims to keep ‘men in grey suits’ so that he remains at bay.

These insights and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He broke all of this down in one of his interviews with The Sun.

At the start, Mr Larcombe accused the Duke of “snapping” King Charles’ olive branch in half.

He was even quoted saying, “Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about [Queen] Camilla, and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly.”

Mr Larcombe also admitted, “It’s remarkable really, because when Charles became King, he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch — which Harry then took, snapped in half and then hit him with it.”

In light of all of this, it’s apparently ‘no doubt’ that King Charles has changed his approach towards Prince Harry and said it is “now is business as usual” between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

This is due to the fact that King Charles holds a particular stance when it comes to Prince Harry, and it is the idea that “if you want to see me you need to make an appointment.”

Thus, “Harry will have to get past the grey suits and jump through hoops to talk to his father.”

While Mr Larcombe does admit, “it’s very standoffish but I think that’s a way that the king is subtly punishing his son.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Drake, DJ Khalid called out on 'double standards' amid Israel-Palestine conflict
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice get strong warning over Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William? video

Prince Harry sends strong cryptic message to King Charles, Prince William?
Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper

Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid new relationship with Bradley Cooper
Prince William reveals how he maintains his mental health video

Prince William reveals how he maintains his mental health
Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt makes another demand in French winery case against Angelina Jolie
Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Britney Spears lands in police trouble again for driving violations

Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions

Meghan Markle reveals ‘most important’ thing in her entire life amid Hollywood, political ambitions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share stunning photos from New York visit
Kanye West, Bianca Censori got married solely for THIS reason

Kanye West, Bianca Censori got married solely for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post as they return to New York after ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post as they return to New York after ‘near catastrophic’ car chase
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper unfazed by their 20-year age gap amid budding romance

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper unfazed by their 20-year age gap amid budding romance