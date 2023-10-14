 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Kate Middleton feels Prince William is 'tearing' their family apart

Kate Middleton could not believe that her husband, Prince William, is tearing their family apart with his imposed decisions.

It has been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales debated over sending their son, Prince George, to a boarding school, and Kate had to give in.

Kate Middleton agreed to let George go only because he wanted to be 'just like his father' and found hope in her other two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“It’s boarding only, but close enough that George would be able to come home on weekends,” Kate, the Princess of Wales, told herself, claimed In Touch Weekly.

“At least they’ll still have some family time, and he can bond with his siblings,” the insider said, adding, “But it still seems as if her family is being torn apart.”

The source went on to reveal that Kate is suspicious that William will also send their other children to boarding schools and is already dreading that time.

“There’s also the worry that William will insist the other two kids be shipped off next,” the insider said. “Kate knows this is all part of her ‘royal duty.’”

“But there’s a lot of tension between her and her husband right now,” the insider noted. 

