Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in

Kim Kardashian will celebrate her 43rd birthday on October 21, 2023, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted some changes in the reality TV star's appearance, declaring that she looks significantly younger than her age.



Fans of the SKIMS founder believe that she is already working hard to maintain her youthful look.

According to The Mirror, The Kardashians star recently made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, where her fans noticed a change in her appearance.

Taking to Reddit, several netizens expressed their view regarding Kim's looks. One user criticized her, stating, "She doesn't even know what to do with those big fake lips." Another chimed in, "They got their own thing going on."

A third fan presented their own theory as they wrote, "I guess the swelling finally went down."

This is not the first time that the reality TV star's looks have sparked a debate among her fans. Previously, in June 2023, her nose came under scrutiny from her fans as they accused her of getting a nose job.

Kim posted a picture on her Instagram and came under heavy fire from her fans at that time as one of them wrote, "I don't understand. How can they grow up seeing their mom's nose COLLAPSE, and decide, 'Yes! I am gonna do that to myself one day!" Another stated, "Her nose is so widely different from how it looked when it was natural."

Kim Kardashian has never admitted to having lip fillers or nose jobs. However, she has confessed to having Botox.