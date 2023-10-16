 
Suzanne Somers loses battle to cancer, dies at 77

Suzanne Somers, popularly known for Three’s Company and Step by Step roles breathed her last at 77 on Monday on the eve of her 77th birthday.

As reported by People, the late actress publicist R. Couri Hay shared the statement, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

The statement continued, “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Adding, “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Describing the last days of Suzanne, the publicist revealed she spent in the "beautiful house", which was one of her dream.

It noted, “There were all these plans and she was always working and dreaming and had brought her family into the business, and the grandchildren and step-children were all part of the business,” the publicist said, adding that she was “very engaged right to the end.”

