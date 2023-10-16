 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Ed Sheerans weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals
 Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals

Ed Sheeran, an acclaimed singer known for making headlines with his chart-topping hits, has now again made headlines, but this time all the spotlight has been overshadowed by his staggering tax bill.

The singer, who awarded himself a pay rise of 10 million euros in 2022, banked £18.3 million last year with his company Ed Sheeran Ltd, generating a profit of £16.3 million with a total turnover recorded to be £23.6 million.

According to The Mirror, the taxman has knocked at the singer's door with a massive tax bill. It has been revealed that the Shape of You singer has paid a weekly tax of £158,917, making it a total of £8 million. Ed's weekly tax is around five times the average annual salary in the United Kingdom.

The docs obtained by the publication reveal that out of £8 million tax that he paid, £3.1 million was in the Corporation while the other £5 million was for his touring company.

Ed has never shied away from paying taxes, as he previously stated, "I have enough to be comfortable, and the rest goes to help the people."

He continued that he lives following a mantra of earning a penny and then spending a penny.

Ed stated that he never puts value on financial status, saying, "I have more value on my friends and family being OK." 

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari pokes Britney Spears after two months of split?

Sam Asghari pokes Britney Spears after two months of split?
Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir

Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir
Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal

Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal
Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'

Matt Damon names one movie genre he 'hates'
Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese video

Leonardo DiCaprio dishes on secret language between De Niro, Martin Scorsese
Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert

Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert
Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify
The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details video

The deceptive plot to lure Halle Berry into X-Men: Inside details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island
Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way

Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way
Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76