Ed Sheeran's weekly tax equals 5x average annual salary in UK: Tax bill reveals

Ed Sheeran, an acclaimed singer known for making headlines with his chart-topping hits, has now again made headlines, but this time all the spotlight has been overshadowed by his staggering tax bill.

The singer, who awarded himself a pay rise of 10 million euros in 2022, banked £18.3 million last year with his company Ed Sheeran Ltd, generating a profit of £16.3 million with a total turnover recorded to be £23.6 million.

According to The Mirror, the taxman has knocked at the singer's door with a massive tax bill. It has been revealed that the Shape of You singer has paid a weekly tax of £158,917, making it a total of £8 million. Ed's weekly tax is around five times the average annual salary in the United Kingdom.

The docs obtained by the publication reveal that out of £8 million tax that he paid, £3.1 million was in the Corporation while the other £5 million was for his touring company.

Ed has never shied away from paying taxes, as he previously stated, "I have enough to be comfortable, and the rest goes to help the people."

He continued that he lives following a mantra of earning a penny and then spending a penny.

Ed stated that he never puts value on financial status, saying, "I have more value on my friends and family being OK."