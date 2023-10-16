Adele Cheers on boo Rich Paul with sneak peek of his new memoir

Adele, the internationally acclaimed singer, and her boyfriend Rich Paul, are demonstrating the strength of their relationship, as she recently showed her unwavering support for him by sharing a sneak peek of his new memoir on Instagram.

In a series of photos posted on Sunday, the 35-year-old songstress gave her followers a glimpse into her Las Vegas residency and a unique peek at her beau's upcoming book, "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds."

In one particular image, Adele stood elegantly in her dressing room, adorned in a stunning gold and black dress. The picture captivated her fans as she held up Rich Paul's memoir in front of her face, leaving only her eyes visible. Adele accompanied the post with a concise caption, stating, "Weekend 31."

Paul, a 41-year-old sports agent and the founder of Klutch Sports Group, recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the emotional journey he took while writing his memoir.

He mentioned that Adele had a profound response to the book, particularly its darker aspects. “It was very emotional,” Paul admitted. “I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her].”

Rich Paul's memoir, "Lucky Me," delves into the challenges he encountered and overcame throughout his life. He opened up about the title, explaining, “When you read the book, you get to dive into a lot of the things that I had to overcome. But hence the title of Lucky Me."

"I was lucky enough to be able to continue down a path where there wasn't a ton of light, but the door was cracked with a little light, and I was smart enough not to invest in the pitfalls that were there for me every day in my environment,” he concluded.

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship first became the talk of the town in 2021 when they were spotted side by side at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on July 17.