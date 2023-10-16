 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Travis Barker's drumming takes a bloody toll: Pic

Monday, October 16, 2023

Travis Barker of Blink-182 once again demonstrated the intense physical toll of his musical performances as he shared a series of alarming photos on Sunday. 

images, posted on his Instagram account, depicted his hand covered in blood, shortly after the band delivered a rocking performance to a crowd of 21,000 fans at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

One of the up-close photos showcased Barker's tattooed hand marred by blood, which appeared to be oozing from three painful-looking blisters on his pinky, ring, and middle fingers. Additionally, a piece of tape was visible, binding his middle and ring fingers together, a part of his pre-show ritual.

This incident is just the latest in a string of gory finger injuries that Barker has suffered over the years, which he often documents and shares on his social media platforms. 

It's no secret that the life of a rock drummer comes with its fair share of hardships, and Barker's resilient spirit is evident in his ability to push through these physical challenges.

Travis Barker's bloody hand serves as a reminder of the intense physical and emotional commitment required to be a successful musician, and his homage to punk rock history pays tribute to the genre's enduring influence on the music industry. 

