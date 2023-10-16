Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer roars into spy universe: 'It's personal this time'

File Footage

The trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 has finally been released to set fire in Yash Raj’s spy universe.



The three-minute video is packed with action and family dilemma where Tiger, played by Salman, is bound to make a choice between his country and family.

Katrina Kaif will continue her role as his wife and Pakistani agent Zoya as the couple protects their child. “This time it’s personal,” Salman says while taking off for a mission.

Tiger 3 is a continuation of the previous two films in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger is Back (2017), as well as War and Pathaan.

The trailer also reveals Emraan Hashmi’s look as the main villain who has held Tiger captive in Pakistan.

His gray-bearded look, which was kept a secret for months, finally flashes off from the dark at the end of the trailer as he has an intense face-off with Salman.

The film will release on November 12, on the day of Diwali. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.