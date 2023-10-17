 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, who are currently entangled in a messy divorce battle for the second time, have apparently agreed to sell their Georgia mansion. The estranged couple's living place is listed for sale at a whopping price of $6,000,000.

The former NFL star and the actress have had a roller coaster in their marriage. They previously filed for divorce and called it off in July 2023, only to end up filing for it once again.

The estranged couple's Georgia mansion listed for sale is one of the most lavish properties around with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a beautiful poop in the backyard.

According to TMZ, the house is located on a golf course, and it offers a home gym facility, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, a bar, an arcade, and plenty of space to spread out.

The couple bought the house in 2012 for $880,000, and if they managed to sell it at the asking price, they would be bagging a substantial profit.

Previously, TMZ reported that Kroy had filed twice in court asking the judge to permit him to sell their home, citing their financial woes and mounting debts.

The house was scheduled to go into foreclosure next month, so it appears that the couple has decided to sell it themselves in a bid to get a better price.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are embroiled in a nasty divorce battle. Kim believes that they can reconcile, citing that they have slept together, whereas Kroy wants to end the marriage once and for all. 

