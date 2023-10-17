Meghan Markle reacts to Kris Jenner’s offer to star in ‘The Kardashians’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly received an offer from Kris Jenner to star in her hit reality TV show The Kardashians.



While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t decided whether or not they will accept the offer, it has been reported that they do feel a connection with the Kardashian – Jenner family.

According to Heat Magazine, Meghan and Harry now feel closer with the Kardashian family in terms of the scathing media scrutiny they receive and are “happy” regarding their offer.

The California based Royal couple does not see any “harm” in making a cameo on the show as it is a win-win situation for them as well as Kris Jenner.

"It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it,” an insider told the publication, “And it reinforced what she's felt for a while now - that the Kardashians are a very cool family.”

Meghan and Harry feel The Kardashians “have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been," the source noted.

The former actor also thinks that there is "no harm teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them” while she works towards reinventing her Hollywood career.