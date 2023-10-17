 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle reacts to Kris Jenner’s offer to star in ‘The Kardashians’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly received an offer from Kris Jenner to star in her hit reality TV show The Kardashians.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t decided whether or not they will accept the offer, it has been reported that they do feel a connection with the Kardashian – Jenner family.

According to Heat Magazine, Meghan and Harry now feel closer with the Kardashian family in terms of the scathing media scrutiny they receive and are “happy” regarding their offer.

The California based Royal couple does not see any “harm” in making a cameo on the show as it is a win-win situation for them as well as Kris Jenner.

"It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it,” an insider told the publication, “And it reinforced what she's felt for a while now - that the Kardashians are a very cool family.”

Meghan and Harry feel The Kardashians “have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been," the source noted.

The former actor also thinks that there is "no harm teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them” while she works towards reinventing her Hollywood career.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?

Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?
Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson

Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film' becomes fifth-biggest opening film of 2023

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film' becomes fifth-biggest opening film of 2023
Shakira receives sad news after dishing horrors of Gerard Pique split

Shakira receives sad news after dishing horrors of Gerard Pique split

Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list

Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list
Tyga moves LA court against ex Blac Chyna for their kid's full custody

Tyga moves LA court against ex Blac Chyna for their kid's full custody
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’
Madonna lands in money trouble for violating major concert rule

Madonna lands in money trouble for violating major concert rule

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent
Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’

Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’
Britney Spears’ family worried memoir release can ‘reignite trauma’

Britney Spears’ family worried memoir release can ‘reignite trauma’