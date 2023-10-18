Prince William, Kate Middleton 'developing' with 'confident' PDA for admirers

Prince William and Kate Middleton are lauded for showing the sweet side of their romance in public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have grown confident in displaying affection in public, portray their strong relationship.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "William and Kate are a very strong couple, and their relationship has continued to evolve and grow even stronger over the years.

"They started off as independent students who found true love. They were sweethearts, and we still see that side to them now.

"An important thing I have seen over the years is that both their levels of confidence and independence - in public and private - have really developed.

"We have never seen senior members of the Royal family be so affectionate with one another in the public eye. If we look back at photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, we would never have seen them holding hands or being tactile with each other," he noted.