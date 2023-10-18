 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'developing' with 'confident' PDA for admirers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton developing with confident PDA for admirers

Prince William and Kate Middleton are lauded for showing the sweet side of their romance in public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have grown confident in displaying affection in public, portray their strong relationship.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "William and Kate are a very strong couple, and their relationship has continued to evolve and grow even stronger over the years.

"They started off as independent students who found true love. They were sweethearts, and we still see that side to them now.

"An important thing I have seen over the years is that both their levels of confidence and independence - in public and private - have really developed.

"We have never seen senior members of the Royal family be so affectionate with one another in the public eye. If we look back at photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, we would never have seen them holding hands or being tactile with each other," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston spills out one Courteney Cox's obsession

Jennifer Aniston spills out one Courteney Cox's obsession
Ethan Slater joins SAG-AFTRA protest sans Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater joins SAG-AFTRA protest sans Ariana Grande
Scarlett Johansson reacts to hubby Colin Jost 'SNL' return

Scarlett Johansson reacts to hubby Colin Jost 'SNL' return
Will Smith and Jada's double memoir 'Don't Try This at Home' reveals all

Will Smith and Jada's double memoir 'Don't Try This at Home' reveals all
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'evolved' marriages demands 'less PDA'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'evolved' marriages demands 'less PDA'
Prince William, Kate Middleton bashed for ignoring overseas tours

Prince William, Kate Middleton bashed for ignoring overseas tours
‘X-Men’ director Matthew Vaughn hates CGI in superhero movies

‘X-Men’ director Matthew Vaughn hates CGI in superhero movies
Dolly Parton to treat fans on Thanksgiving halftime show

Dolly Parton to treat fans on Thanksgiving halftime show
Alec Baldwin lawyers speak out after possible ‘Rust’ recharge

Alec Baldwin lawyers speak out after possible ‘Rust’ recharge
Kesha opens op on self-assurance amidst settling legal battle with Dr. Luke

Kesha opens op on self-assurance amidst settling legal battle with Dr. Luke
Will Smith tackles divorce in book as Jada Pinkett Smith memoir releases

Will Smith tackles divorce in book as Jada Pinkett Smith memoir releases
Adele drops major hint with bling bling: Is she engaged to Rich Paul?

Adele drops major hint with bling bling: Is she engaged to Rich Paul?