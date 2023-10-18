Will Smith daughter ‘loves’ mom Jada Pinkett’s bombshell memoir ‘Worthy’

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her and Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, was excited to read her memoir Worthy in which she detailed her marriage troubles.



Amid reports that the estranged couple’s kids, Jaden and Willow, were upset following the memoir release, Jada claimed otherwise.

Speaking with InStyle, the talk show host revealed that her daughter read the unedited version of her autobiography and “loved” it.

“What I did was tell them what's in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that,” Jada told the publication.

Speaking of their reaction, she said, “Willow has read [it], she's an avid reader, and she's the next author in the family,” referring to Willow’s fictional book, set to be released in May 2024.

Jada said Willow “loved” the memoir “before it was even edited.” “She couldn't wait, she's like, ‘Mom, I'm taking this copy. I got to finish my read,’” she revealed.

“She was super excited about it,” she said then also added of Will’s son, Trey, from his past relationship. “But the boys [Jaden and Trey], I just told them what was in it. They'll read it eventually.”