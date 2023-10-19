 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
After ‘Seinfeld’ another hit sitcom reboot talks buzzes

Recently, many mega-hit shows are returning for reboots, Justified and Dexter, for example. Seinfeld reboot rumours are also picking pace after Jerry Senfield’s revelation.

In the midst, The Office showrunner Greg Daniels reacted to reports about a possible reboot.

In a chat with Collider, the show co-creator remained mum on the reported development of the hit sitcom.

“Well, I think that it’s very speculative,” he continued. “The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that fans still care a lot.”

Noting, “But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

Puck News previously reported a scoop about the expected reboot of the show after the writers’ strike conclusion.

Nonetheless, efforts were poured in to revive one of the most critically-acclaimed shows. In 2021, NBC hinged series future on the showrunner’s nod; NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline, “whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by”.

Extending the hopes of a revival, Greg previously hinted to create The Office new version which might be “an extension” of the series universe.

“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” he told the outlet.

