John Stamos recalls painful marriage with Rebecca Romijn: ‘She was the devil’

John Stamos reveals why he thought ex wife Rebecca Romijn was 'the devil'

John Stamos recently opened up about his marriage with ex-wife Rebecca Romijn and why it was a “difficult” journey for him.

In an exclusive interview with People, John Stamos admitted that writing his memoir If You Would Have Told Me was a difficult task for him as he had to write a detailed version of his failed marriage.

"My first marriage was shattering for me. I was shattered for way too long, too. In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” John said.

The Full House alum continued, "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, I talk about it in the book where the fourth step is to lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"

Moreover, the 60-year-old said that he thought the X-Men actress dumped him because her career was going great and he wasn’t "doing well."

“And that's humiliating. I don't blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took, and maybe they weren't wrong,” he concluded.

John and Rebecca were married for nearly six years before the pair decided to part ways in 2004.