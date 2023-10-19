Kate Middleton will only let Prince Louis get away with murder

Kate Middleton has just been bashed for the approach she takes towards Prince Louis.

These accusatory remarks have been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews for OK magazine.

“William and Kate have three children with very different demands. We know poor George has been feeling rather under the cosh lately because school life is about being tested.”

“So this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision.”

“That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun, but I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time.”

“George will be their priority right now because of his exams and his future schooling to consider.”

Whereas “Charlotte is relatively carefree, but as the only girl, she’ll no doubt command special attention” regardless.

On the other hand, though, “Louis is the little kid on the block — probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him!”

“The King is very aware of the role the younger members of the royal family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience.”





Before concluding she also added, “Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate's engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it's important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond.”