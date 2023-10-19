Meghan Markle's mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?

Two months after Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland met with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at a charity event, reports have started making rounds that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may appear on the reality series "The Kardashians".

Doria had posed for pictures with the Kardashians, Jeff Bozos, and his partner Lauren Sanchez at the event in the last week of August.

Citing sources, multiple media organizations in the US and the UK reported that Kris Jenner is trying to win over the couple to have them appear in her family's hit Hulu show sometime in the coming months.



Bella Magazine, while quoting a source wrote, "Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative."



It's still not known whether Doria is willing to play a role in helping her daughter and son-in-law build their career in the entertainment industry while following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner.

Ragland, a yoga teacher and social worker, spoke publicly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time as a part of their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

She has been heavily involved in raising her grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet since the family relocated to California.