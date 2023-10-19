 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Meghan Markles mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?
Meghan Markle's mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?

Two months after Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland met with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at a charity event, reports have started making rounds that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may appear on the reality series "The Kardashians".

Doria had posed for pictures with the Kardashians, Jeff Bozos, and his partner Lauren Sanchez at the event in the last week of August.

Meghan Markles mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?

Citing sources, multiple media organizations in the US and the UK reported that Kris Jenner is trying to win over the couple to have them appear in her family's hit Hulu show sometime in the coming months.

 Bella Magazine, while quoting a source wrote, "Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative."

It's still not known whether Doria is willing to play a role in helping her daughter and son-in-law build their career in the entertainment industry while following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner.

Ragland, a yoga teacher and social worker, spoke publicly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time as a part of their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

She has been heavily involved in raising her grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet since the family relocated to California.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears on Justin Timberlake split: ‘I was comatose’ and he ‘ran around happily’

Britney Spears on Justin Timberlake split: ‘I was comatose’ and he ‘ran around happily’
Queen Elizabeth had refused ‘unfair’ doctors’ orders before death video

Queen Elizabeth had refused ‘unfair’ doctors’ orders before death
Lewis Capaldi wins hearts with heroic gesture for elderly woman: 'He has a massive heart'

Lewis Capaldi wins hearts with heroic gesture for elderly woman: 'He has a massive heart'
Megan Fox to reveal secrets of men in 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox to reveal secrets of men in 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'
Britney Spears dealt a financial blow as book goes on sale 'by accident'

Britney Spears dealt a financial blow as book goes on sale 'by accident'

Meghan Markle knows 'no one' wants to hear another word video

Meghan Markle knows 'no one' wants to hear another word
Rolling Stones to replace Spotify logo on Barcelona players' shirt

Rolling Stones to replace Spotify logo on Barcelona players' shirt
Kate Middleton will only let Prince Louis get away with murder

Kate Middleton will only let Prince Louis get away with murder
Kim Kardashian reveals stark difference in daughter North and son Saint

Kim Kardashian reveals stark difference in daughter North and son Saint
Prince William's ‘insecurities' on full display for the world

Prince William's ‘insecurities' on full display for the world
Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy
Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end video

Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end