Britney Spears on Justin Timberlake split: ‘I was comatose’ and he ‘ran around happily’

Britney Spears confirms Justin Timberlake broke up with her via text and left her 'comatose'

Britney Spears confirms long-standing rumors that Justin Timberlake broke up with her via text message in her highly anticipated memoir.

Britney Spears is recounting her break up with Justin Timberlake, and she has confirmed that it happened via text, leaving her ‘comatose.’

In her memoir The Woman in Me, she writes that Timberlake broke up with her via text in 2002, leaving her devastated.

“I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she reveals, per the New York Times.

Britney also expressed her disdain with the media who painted her image as a “harlot” who had hurt “America’s golden boy.” The backlash had followed the release of Timberlake’s Cry Me a River video which implied that she had been unfaithful to him.

However, she has also for the first time, confessed to the claims of cheating, saying that she once “made out with” dancer Wade Robson. But, she also claims that the Bye Bye Bye singer also cheated on her during their relationship.

The singer has left the internet shocked with her revelations about the relationship, which began in 1999 and ended in 2002.

She revealed that she got pregnant at 19 years-of-age, and had to abort the baby because the NSYNC star “was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

As for her own stance on the abortion, she says: “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.”