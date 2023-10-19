Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ a week after album release

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny recently released his album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has announced his upcoming tour to promote his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

The tour announcement comes only a week after he released his 22-song album. The tour, called Most Wanted Tour, will begin on February 21 at Utah's Delta Center and traverse major cities across North America before concluding on May 26 in Miami.

In his announcement post, the singer teased fans with what they can expect from the tour, with one message reading, "Only Trap," reads one message, while another warns, “If you’re not a real fan, don’t come.”

The announcement used a photo of Bad Bunny from his old trap days, with a message: “No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again.”

The K-POP rapper has made registration possible via Live Nation in an attempt to deter bots. However, registration is no guarantee of tickets as some registered fans will be randomly selected for access while others will be put on a waitlist.