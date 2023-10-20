‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling ready to go jail for trans views

Despite the outcry over her views on gender for years, The Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has stepped up her rhetoric, noting that if the government made preferred pronouns a hate crime, she would instead go to jail than submit to the order.



"I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex," the critically-acclaimed author replied in response to a tweet that said voting Labour would mean two years in prison.

The 58-year-old response comes after the Daily Mail reported that the Labour Party plans to make the law around gender hate stricter.

Notably, calling someone by the incorrect pronouns with the intention of hurting could fall into a hate crime, which carries jail time under a Labour government.

Now, the Keir Starmer-lead party is eyeing to tighten the noose around the previous policy.

"The Conservatives are failing to protect LGBT+ people with their inability to get a handle on hate crime, including violent hate crime," Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Women, and Equalities Secretary said.

She continued, "Labour will strengthen the law to ensure the perpetrators of anti-LGBT+ hate can no longer dodge longer sentences."

In 2020, Rowling's first spat with the trans activists was started after she blasted an op-ed with the “people who menstruate” phrase.





