Britney Spears recalls painful Justin Timberlake breakup, says it left her ‘comatose’

Britney Spears recalled the painful time she was “comatose” after Justin Timberlake broke up with her over a text message following three-year relationship.



In her bombshell new memoir The Woman In Me, set to be released on Oct 24, Spears went down memory lane to tell her fans how devastated she was.

Even though the Toxic singer admitted in her book that she cheated on Timberlake with Wade Robson, she penned how sad she was after they parted ways.

As per The New York Times, the Princess of Pop wrote in her forthcoming book, “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Somewhere else she also reflected on the moment she first saw her former lover’s Cry Me a River music video in which he allegedly cast a Spears look alike.

She described the video as featuring “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain” in the book.

Spears went on to write about the scathing media scrutiny post Timberlake split as media painted her as “a harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

The singer also revealed that Timberlake had cheated on her first before her infidelity with Robson and disclosed that the singer-actor made her abort their baby.