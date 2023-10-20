 
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez fed up of Ben Affleck obsession with fast food?

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 20, 2023

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez seemed exhausted and fed up of her husband Ben Affleck’s obsession with unhealthy fast food during their latest outing.

The Mother star was spotted with the Air director at McDonalds, fourth time this month, looking annoyed as she has been vocal of her healthy eating habits.

Ever since Affleck was caught getting intimate with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Lopez has been making sure to accompany him during his outings.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck could be seen walking into the fast food chain, however, instead of having a smile on her face, JLo appeared grumpy.

Lopez always makes smart choice when it comes what she is consuming to maintain her gorgeous physique and it seems like Affleck’s bad eating habits are messing with her.

Not only McDonalds but Affleck's love for Dunkin Donuts is common knowledge, which confirms his obsession with unhealthy food. 

Her trainer, Tracy Anderson revealed to People Magazine while talking of her eating habits, “She needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing.”

“It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” she added.

This appearance comes after Lopez was accused of staging her public appearances with Affleck to control the damage done to the couple after Jennifer Garner controversy. 

