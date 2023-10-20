 
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is happy on the sidelines with a golden muzzle on

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 20, 2023

Prince Harry is happy on the sidelines with a golden muzzle on
Prince Harry is happy on the sidelines with a golden muzzle on

Prince Harry’s loyalties with Netflix and silence over The Crown’s depiction of Princess Diana is just being called out.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started by accusing Prince Harry of siding with Netflix, even when her own mother’s story and tragedy was being made into an episode.

In response to all of this, Ms Elser wrote, “if the House of Montecito was not intertwined with Netflix – if the company had not piped tens of millions of dollars their way (and will supposedly keep piping tens of million their way) – in another universe, would Harry be right now taking a vocal stand against his mother’s memory being used for entertainment purposes?”

In the eyes of Ms Elser Prince Harry’s true nature will never become known “because this is the golden muzzle, if you will, that Harry clapped on himself when he and Meghan signed on the dotted line with the company back in 2020.”

So “Where things go from here for the duke and duchess and Netflix is one of the great unknowns right now,” she also added before signing off. 

