Singer Marin Moris shares cryptic message for ex-husband after divorce

Days after reportedly filing for divorce, singer Maren Morris has returned to social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post that included a quote and one of her clips attending Taylor Swift's show.

The quote read, “It will be fine. It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary.”

She shared the post with the caption, “Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends."



According to Billboard, the singer’s lawyers said in an Oct. 2 complaint that she and Ryan Hurd were “unable to live together successfully as husband and wife,” and were “experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage.”



The couple had a son together.