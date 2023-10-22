Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?

After being absent from Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash and a cryptic online post, Kourtney Kardashian penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to her sister on her 43rd birthday.



Taking to the Instagram story, the reality star pointed out that their early growing-up fights were far more worse than what was caught on the TV.

“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” she penned. “The joys of sisterhood.”

The Poosh founder added, “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

Although Kourtney did not reveal why she was not present at the younger sister’s birthday party——end stage pregnancy could be the reason.

Moreover, the 44-year-old also seemingly took a dig at the family by sharing an amateur drawing of a girl on social media which reads walking alone.

Kim and Kourtney's bitter relationship is well-documented on the Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians.