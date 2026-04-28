'The White Lotus' season 4 fuels talk of major casting change

The White Lotus season 4 is already getting attention, even though not much has been officially announced yet.

There is talk that Jennifer Tilly might join the new season.

Nothing is confirmed so far, but her name is coming up a lot after reports that Helena Bonham Carter may have stepped away from the project.

The show changes its cast and location every season, so new faces are always expected.

If Jennifer does join, it would be an interesting addition because she has done many different types of roles over the years, from comedy to serious performances.

Right now, there is very little information about season 4 as the location, full cast and story are still unknown.

Creator Mike White usually keeps things quiet in the beginning, which makes fans even more curious.

People online are reacting in different ways, as some are excited about the possible casting, while others are still focused on why Helena Bonham Carter may not be involved anymore.

The show, however, became very popular over time and has won many awards.

Because of that, even small updates like this are getting a lot of attention as fans wait to see what happens next.