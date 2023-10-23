 
Monday, October 23, 2023
'Deadpool 3' director credits 'Stranger Things' creators for key career lessons

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, were an inspiration to Shawn Levy. The Deadpool 3 filmmaker shared valuable lessons in his filmmaking, especially not having an uncompromising attitude toward creativity.

During an interview with Variety, the Netflix sci-fi helmer said, "When I was a younger director, I was very quick to compromise for the sake of harmony," adding, but the Duffers brothers taught me "to hold firm, even if it creates uncomfortable moments."

Meanwhile, one of the streamer's biggest hit shows, Stranger Things season 5, has eluded the fans quite so long.

Sharing the last season's tear-jerker pitch, Ross told The Wrap, "Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time."

He continued, "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

Adding, "And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

