Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse treat fans with rare public step out

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse oozed couple goals as the pair made a rare appearance together at the GO Campaign's annual gala in Los Angeles.



Besides treating their fans with sweet gestures, the Batman star opted for an all-black suit for the evening as he was the ambassador of the organization.

Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & The Six star sported a remarkable burgundy gown and glowing makeup.

The charity is a California-based non-profit organization that worked on two fronts: Raising awareness and getting funds for orphans and needy children globally.

Suki previously opened up about difficulties the couple faced as they were forced to live apart due to her music career.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days," she told The Sunday Times.

Since 2018, Robert and Suki have been together and are currently based in London.