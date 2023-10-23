 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith share whopping fortune despite separation

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith currently share an impressive fortune together despite being separated for seven years.

According to The Sun, the estranged couple has taken out four mortgages worth $11,820,000, and built a $63million portfolio. Their properties also include two mansions gifted to their kids Jaden and Willow.

The Worthy author is currently living in her house in Calabasas, but revealed she “sees herself living with Will again” in the future.

In March, the couple bought a real estate property of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the gated Hidden Hills community for $11.3 million.

The property is in a trust’s name which belongs to Jada's mom Adrienna Banfield Norris and a finance expert named Michelle Morton.

Previously, the couple shared a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, worth $3.4 million which they bought in April 2003.

Jada disclosed that she wants to live with Will again to “take care of him” because he's “getting old.” The statement comes after she stunned Hollywood with news of her separation from the Men in Black actor.

