Prince Harry’s royal divide continues to widen

The Duke of Sussex is risking a major calamity with his most recent decisions

Prince Harry is currently risking heavy backlash with the reigning King and other senior members of the Royal Family.



All of this has been issued by PR expert Kieran Elsby.

He broke all of this down in one of his most recent interviews for The Mirror.

Mr Elsby started the conversation off by talking at length about the Duke and Duchess’ “disappointing” decision to distance themselves from the Firm and all that it stands for.

He also warned that any decision to buy a house separate to the royal lodges could very well be branded a “deliberate move” internationally speaking.

According to Mr Elsby, “While they've voiced their desire for privacy and independence, their actions, such as this potential property purchase, might be interpreted as a deliberate move to maintain a disconnect from the Royal Family.”

Thus “it's essential for them to find a balance between personal freedom and maintaining some level of connection with the institution that has been a significant part of their lives.”

“Whether this signifies another layer of the royal feud or not, it's clear that the divide continues to widen,” he also chimed in to say before signing off.