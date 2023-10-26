This comes amid reports of the upcoming release of Netflix’s 'The Crown'

Prince Harry is facing an emotional Pandora’s box explosion in the face

The Duke of Sussex is currently seeing one of the ‘greatest ironies ever to befall a HRH’ play out, given the emotional Pandora’s box he is facing.

These insights and allegations have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the conversation off by accusing The Crown’s makers of diving deep into Princess Diana’s story via an “emotional Pandora’s box” which seems to have been pried open for the sake of Emmys.

Later on into the conversation, Ms Elser also called season 6 of The Crown, one of the “greatest ironies ever to befall a HRH” given that they sold family secrets and turned them into “pop culture pap” which also helps “foot the bill for the Sussexes’ California idyll.”

In reference to all of this she also went as far as to say, “How must it feel for Harry to know that perhaps the biggest mass rewriting and revamping of his ‘dangerous’ stepmother’s image is about to be undertaken by the very same company that Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, work for (at least sometimes) too?”