 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is facing an emotional Pandora’s box explosion in the face

This comes amid reports of the upcoming release of Netflix’s 'The Crown'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Prince Harry is facing an emotional Pandora’s box explosion in the face
Prince Harry is facing an emotional Pandora’s box explosion in the face

The Duke of Sussex is currently seeing one of the ‘greatest ironies ever to befall a HRH’ play out, given the emotional Pandora’s box he is facing.

These insights and allegations have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser. 

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au. 

She started the conversation off by accusing The Crown’s makers of diving deep into Princess Diana’s story via an “emotional Pandora’s box” which seems to have been pried open for the sake of Emmys.

Later on into the conversation, Ms Elser also called season 6 of The Crown, one of the “greatest ironies ever to befall a HRH” given that they sold family secrets and turned them into “pop culture pap” which also helps “foot the bill for the Sussexes’ California idyll.”

In reference to all of this she also went as far as to say, “How must it feel for Harry to know that perhaps the biggest mass rewriting and revamping of his ‘dangerous’ stepmother’s image is about to be undertaken by the very same company that Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, work for (at least sometimes) too?”

More From Entertainment:

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham