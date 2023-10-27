 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle is trying to ‘avoid’ couple’s therapy Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband’s motives for this have been to ‘run as far away’ as possible

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly intended to run away from relationship therapy, and thus planned their ‘whisk away’ vacation to the Caribbean.

Insights into all of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

This insider explained the situation off of by recounting the couple’s last-minute trip as d a way to “avoid relationship therapy”.

Even an eye witness recalled interactions between the couple, during their time away, and told the Daily Mail, “They looked happy.”

“As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand.”

“They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together,” the eye witness also added before signing off.

In regards to their intentions however, the source close to Showbiz Cheat Sheet explained another reason for it and said, “It’s not like they’re in crisis, but like everyone, they have their issues and they need some quality time together.”

“The intensity and scale of the stress they face can make them very tetchy, especially as they’re under so much scrutiny at all times.”

