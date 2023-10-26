The couple would part ways like the Hollywood celebrity, according to an expert

'Meghan and Harry to follow in the footsteps of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett'

While Harry and Meghan have shown no sign of a rift between them, rumors and discussions about their separation never seem to stop.

Some tabloids have already started discussing the course the couple would take if they decide to part ways.



The couple made multiple public appearances together after rumors about an alleged rift were circulated earlier this year.

Speaking to the mirror.co.uk, relationship expert Louella Alderson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would follow in the footsteps of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith should they ever choose to divorce.

She said, “The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for.”

Hollywood A-lister Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and actor husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016 -- six years before his infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.



The Hollywood power couple's marriage came under intense spotlight at last year's Academy Awards, when Smith struck comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

But the pair had already been living "totally separate lives" for years before the notorious incident, Pinkett Smith told NBC News.

"By the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying," she said, in an advance clip from an interview to promote her new memoir, "Worthy."

Rumors of affairs and an open marriage were repeatedly denied by the couple for many years.