 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Christine Baumgartner brushes off reunion speculations with Kevin Costner

Kevin and Baumgartner ended their 18-year marriage in May 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Christine Baumgartner brushes off reunion speculations with Kevin Costner
Christine Baumgartner brushes off reunion speculations with Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner had a long messy divorce battle but recently rumours started swirling around that the couple might be heading towards a reunion ahead of the holidays.

Baumgartner has brushed off the rumours, saying that there's no truth of the former couple turning into friends with benefits.

According to the Daily Mail, a close friend of the handbag designer dispelled all the speculations regarding the ex-couple getting back together to celebrate holidays, particularly Thanksgiving.

Speaking to the publication, one of her friends stated, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about her and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits. First off, they barely speak to each other, and secondly, she’s moved on."

However, she admits that it would be tough to celebrate Thanksgiving alone for the first time since her divorce, as the event has always been a big deal to be celebrated with family.

The friend adds that Baumgartner is staying strong and moving forward, adding that the 49-year-old is heartbroken and disappointed that the Yellowstone star and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her.

Kevin and Baumgartner ended their 18-year marriage in May 2023, and they share three children: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67