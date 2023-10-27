Christine Baumgartner brushes off reunion speculations with Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner had a long messy divorce battle but recently rumours started swirling around that the couple might be heading towards a reunion ahead of the holidays.

Baumgartner has brushed off the rumours, saying that there's no truth of the former couple turning into friends with benefits.

According to the Daily Mail, a close friend of the handbag designer dispelled all the speculations regarding the ex-couple getting back together to celebrate holidays, particularly Thanksgiving.

Speaking to the publication, one of her friends stated, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about her and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits. First off, they barely speak to each other, and secondly, she’s moved on."

However, she admits that it would be tough to celebrate Thanksgiving alone for the first time since her divorce, as the event has always been a big deal to be celebrated with family.

The friend adds that Baumgartner is staying strong and moving forward, adding that the 49-year-old is heartbroken and disappointed that the Yellowstone star and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her.

Kevin and Baumgartner ended their 18-year marriage in May 2023, and they share three children: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.