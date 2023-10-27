Al Pacino pals fear stress of keeping Noor Alfallah happy will ‘finish him off’

 
Al Pacino has his inner circle worried for him amid his romance with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino's friends believe that his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Noor Alfallah, is playing games with him, which they fear may ultimately cost him.

According to National Enquirer, despite his 29-year-old girlfriend filing for full custody of their baby boy, the Godfather alum is still hopeful about their relationship.

An insider revealed that he is arranging extravagant date nights for Alfallah and doing everything she asks to keep her happy.

"No matter what she puts him through he can't quit her," the source revealed. "The moment she agrees to give him even the smallest scrap of attention, he jumps to it."

The source revealed that the 83-year-old actor’s friends are worried for his well-being as heartache at his age would prove lethal for him.

"At his age, the last thing he needs are these games. His friends just don't get why he signed up for this," the tipster continued. "The feeling is he should take a bow for his artistic achievements and enjoy his life."

"Instead, he's hunkered down in mediation meetings saying yes to everything Noor wants. Then he's taking her out for fancy dinners!" shared the source.

Referring to his former girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, with whom he shares three kids, the insider revealed that he had "horrible custody battle" with her.

"But they're on good terms now," noted the insider. "He seems to be convinced he can have the same sort of positive outcome with Noor — or at least that's what he claims."

"But most of his friends think he's just too weak to stand up for himself. It's obvious he's miserable," the insider revealed.

"He's changing diapers and tied to Noor for the rest of his life. People are worrying the stress and heartache will finish him off."

