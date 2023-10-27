Prince Harry had said they were "done" with two children and Meghan Markle agreed, saying: "Two is it"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning for third baby?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already parents to two children—son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.



Meghan sparked pregnancy rumours by not attending King Charles coronation in May. Some media outlets claimed that Meghan was expecting her third baby and it was the real reason she skipped coronation as she did not want to take such a long journey while pregnant.

Royal fans are keenly waiting for the official announcement from Meghan and Harry.

But are Meghan and Harry really planning for the third baby? It is a million dollar question fans have been asking themselves.

Now according to a report by Hello magazine, the third baby is unlikely to be on the cards based on the California-based royals previous comments on expanding the family.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 when Meghan was expecting Princess Lilibet, the Duke of Sussex had said : "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

King Charles younger son further said they were "done" with two children and his wife Meghan agreed, stating: "Two is it."

Earlier, in another interview with Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine in July 2019, Prince Harry had also talked about having maximum two children.

He had said, "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."